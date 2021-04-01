Sports

Sri Lanka wobble as Gabriel, Blackwood claim wickets

Resuming at the overnight position of 136 for three, Chandimal and Dhananjaya were immediately challenged by the consistent hostility of Gabriel

Jermaine Blackwood (R) of West Indies appeals for lbw against Dhananjaya de Silva (L) of Sri Lanka during day 3 of the 2nd Test between West Indies and Sri Lanka at Vivian Richards Cricket Stadium in North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda, on March 31, 2021. (Photo by Randy Brooks / AFP) (Photo by RANDY BROOKS/AFP via Getty Images)

NORTH SOUND: Sri Lanka lost their two overnight batsmen in a rain-interrupted session as the West Indies restricted the tourists to 189 for five in reply to their first innings total of 354 at lunch on the third day of the second and final Test at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Wednesday.

Shannon Gabriel finally claimed his first wicket of the series, the fast bowler generating sustained, disconcerting pace to account for Dinesh Chandimal while Dhananjaya de Silva fell to the occasional off-spin of Jermaine Blackwood.

Pathum Nissanka, who marked his debut in the first Test a week earlier at the same venue with an excellent second innings hundred, and wicketkeeper-batsman Niroshan Dickwella will continue in the afternoon session, weather permitting.

Chandimal was lucky to escape when a diving Rahkeem Cornwall could not hold on to catch at first slip but the former captain’s luck ran out when, unsettled by a blow on the hand earlier in the over, he could not control a hook shot to a lifting delivery on the body and substitute fielder Hayden Walsh Jr completed the comfortable catch at deep square-leg to remove Chandimal for 44.

His fifth-wicket partnership with De Silva was worth 75 runs.

With the lunch interval beckoning West Indies had even greater cause for celebration when De Silva was adjudged leg-before for 39 to the first delivery of the morning bowled by Blackwood.

Although the batsman trudged off the field dejectedly, television replays of the dismissal confirmed that the decision would have been overturned had he opted for a DRS referral.

Agencies

Sarfraz likely to play ODIs against SA: report

Former Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed is expected to play one-day international (ODI) matches against South Africa, according to a news outlet. According to the report,...
Top seeds Barty, Medvedev march on in Miami Open

MIAMI: World No 1 Ashleigh Barty advanced to the semi-finals of the Miami Open on Tuesday as Russian top seed Daniil Medvedev booked his place...
Harare to host three T20s and two test matches against Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Zimbabwe has chosen Harare as the venue for its first international cricket games since the pandemic began with Pakistan due to play three...
India batting great Tendulkar contracts Covid-19 as new cases surge

MUMBAI: India batting great Sachin Tendulkar said on Saturday he has contracted the novel coronavirus and has mild symptoms as infections continued to surge...
New Zealand clean sweep series with crushing 164-run win against Bangladesh

Wellington: Maiden centuries for Devon Conway and Daryl Mitchell set up a crushing 164-run win for New Zealand in the third one-day international against Bangladesh...
Bonner leads West Indies resistance to secure draw against Sri Lanka

ANTIGUA: A patient, unbeaten maiden Test hundred by Nkrumah Bonner anchored a day of West Indies batting resistance against Sri Lanka as the home side...
PM lauds FBR for historic revenue collection in March

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday appreciated the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) for achieving historic growth of 41 per cent in March-2021 with...

Govt cuts petrol price by Rs1.55 per litre

PML-N says PPP will need to rebuild trust with the party

Breaking the ice

