World

Myanmar protesters defy crackdown as UN envoy warns of ‘imminent bloodbath’

By Agencies

YANGON: Myanmar activists held protests across the country overnight two months after the military seized power, as a United Nations special envoy warned that “a bloodbath is imminent” because of the intensified crackdown on anti-coup demonstrations.

The envoy’s warning follows a flare-up in fighting between the army and ethnic minority insurgents in frontier regions.

At least 20 soldiers were killed and four military trucks destroyed in clashes with the Kachin Independence Army (KIA), one of Myanmar’s most powerful rebel groups, DVB news reported.

A KIA soldier cited by Kachin Liberation Media said the attack happened on Wednesday afternoon.

Reuters could not immediately verify the reports and a junta spokesman did not answer calls seeking comment.

Myanmar military aircraft have started bombing positions of another group, the Karen National Union (KNU), for the first time in more than 20 years and thousands of villagers have fled from their homes, many into Thailand.

Myanmar has been rocked by almost daily protests since the army overthrew Aung San Suu Kyi’s elected government on February 1 citing unsubstantiated claims of fraud in a November election. Suu Kyi and other members of her National League for Democracy (NLD) are being held in detention

In cities across Myanmar there were further candle-lit protests overnight including in Myitnge in the Mandalay region, according to media and photographs on social media.

SUU KYI DUE IN COURT:

The junta has accused Suu Kyi of several minor crimes but could soon charge her with treason which can be punishable by death, Khit Thit Media reported on Wednesday.

Reuters could not confirm this, but the next hearing in her case is due later on Thursday.

Suu Kyi and one of her lawyers, Min Min Soe, held their first video conference since her arrest on Wednesday.

“Amay looks healthy, her complexion is good,” Min Min Soe said by telephone, using an affectionate term meaning “mother” to refer to her.

Ousted members of parliament, mostly from Suu Kyi’s party, vowed to set up a federal democracy in a bid to address a long-standing demand from ethnic minority groups for autonomy.

The military rejects such proposals and sees itself as the only institution capable of holding the country together.

The lawmakers who have set up a parallel civilian government, the Committee for Representing Pyidaungsu Hluttaw (CRPH), also announced the abolishment of a 2008 constitution set up by the military that guarantees the army’s influence.

“The new day begin here!” Dr Sasa, the international envoy of the CRPH, said on Twitter, referring to what for now is a largely symbolic move.

US URGES CHINA TO USE INFLUENCE:

The UN special envoy on Myanmar Christine Schraner Burgene told the 15-member UN Security Council that the military was not capable of managing the country, and warned the situation on the ground would only worsen, according to comments shared with reporters.

The council must consider “potentially significant action” to reverse the course of events as “a bloodbath is imminent,” Schraner Burgener said.

The council’s statements have so far expressed concern and condemned violence against protesters, but dropped language calling the takeover a coup and threatening possible further action due to opposition by China, Russia, India, and Vietnam.

At least 536 civilians have been killed in protests, 141 of them on Saturday, the bloodiest day of the unrest, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP).

The United States on Wednesday urged China, which has significant economic and strategic interests in Myanmar, to use its influence to hold accountable those responsible for the military coup.

While Western countries have strongly condemned the coup, China has been more cautious and the government’s top diplomat Wang Yi called for stability during a meeting with his Singaporean counterpart Vivian Balakrishnan on Wednesday.

“China welcomes and supports ASEAN’s adherence to the principle of non-interference … and the ‘ASEAN approach’ in playing a positive role in promoting the stability of the situation in Myanmar,” China’s foreign ministry said in a statement after the meeting, referring to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

Singapore’s foreign ministry said the ministers “called for a de-escalation of the situation, a cessation of violence and the commencement of constructive dialogue among all sides”.

ASEAN, of which Myanmar is a member, has a pledge not to interfere in each other’s affairs, but led by Indonesia some countries have been actively pushing diplomatic efforts to defuse the crisis.

Still, the military has up to now appeared impervious to outside pressure.

Previous articleIndia opens up immunisation to more people, vaccine exports to dwindle
Next articleCanSino says Covid-19 shot may be less effective over time
Avatar
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World

US envoy Kerry heads to India to try and lift ‘climate ambition’

NEW DELHI: US climate envoy John Kerry will hold talks with Indian leaders during an Asian tour starting on Thursday in an effort to...
Read more
World

India opens up immunisation to more people, vaccine exports to dwindle

NEW DELHI: India opened up its coronavirus inoculation programme to people above 45 on Thursday as infections surge, which will delay vaccine exports from...
Read more
World

Pfizer says its Covid-19 vaccine protects younger teens

BRUSSELS: Pfizer announced on Wednesday that its Covid-19 vaccine is safe and strongly protective in children as young as 12, a step towards possibly beginning...
Read more
World

Australia to build guided missiles to boost defence capacity

WELLINGTON: Australia announced Wednesday it would begin building its own guided missiles in close collaboration with the United States as it seeks to boost...
Read more
World

US open to discussing wider nuclear deal road map if Iran wishes

PARIS: Efforts to sketch out the initial United States and Iranian steps to resume compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal have stalled and Western...
Read more
World

Watergate figure G Gordon Liddy dies at 90

WASHINGTON: George Gordon Liddy, a brash former FBI agent who helped orchestrate the 1972 Watergate break-in, a crime that began the unraveling of Richard...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

PHC lifts TikTok ban

PESHAWAR: Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Thursday lifted the ban on TikTok and directed the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to ensure "immoral content" is...

New coronavirus infections soar to nine-month high

England’s Roy joins IPL side Sunrisers Hyderabad as Marsh replacement

CanSino says Covid-19 shot may be less effective over time

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.