SC for uniform curriculum issue resolution in 1 month

By APP

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday rejected the report of the Ministry of Education and Professional Training pertaining to uniform curriculum and directed the education secretary to appear before the court on the next date of hearing.

A three-member SC bench, comprising Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmed, Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan and Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, the court rejected the report of the Ministry of Education, stating that it was not satisfactory. The issue of the curriculum was being prolonged, the apex court’s bench added.

The court observed that no concrete steps had been taken for a uniform curriculum. The court therein directed the Education Ministry to complete the work on uniform curriculum.

Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed remarked that the education ministry could not work on one curriculum.  He said that there was no curriculum problem in his time, adding that it had been 73 years after independence, yet the ministry had not been able to resolve the issue of the curriculum.

The chief justice maintained that the 1960 curriculum had the best religious harmony. The CJP asked the education secretary to resolve the matter of uniform curriculum in one month.

Minority Commission Chairman Shoaib Sadhal informed the court that the religious content had been included as a compulsory subject of Urdu and English.

Later, the case was adjourned till date in office.

