PM again rules out blanket lockdown

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has again made it clear that the government will not impose a blanket lockdown, saying the country cannot afford a lockdown and the implementation of the standard operating procedures (SOPs) will have to be ensured to control the virus.

The prime minister said this on Wednesday while chairing a meeting of the National Coordination Committee (NCC) on Covid-19 through video-link from his Bani Gala residence.

He noted with concern that the third wave of the coronavirus is much more intense than the first two. He held a telephonic conversation with the chief ministers of the four provinces and directed them to ensure the strict enforcement of SOPs. The prime minister was given a detailed briefing on the purchase of Covid-19 vaccine.

The NCC decided to launch a countrywide drive to promote the use of masks among the masses.

Later, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed said that no decision regarding a complete lockdown has been made. He added the prime minister is now doing well.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad, earlier in the day, said that a complete lockdown is needed in Pakistan to get a grip on the third wave of coronavirus. “Do a lockdown or do not do it, smart lockdown is nothing,” the chief minister had said while speaking to the media in Islamabad.

The Sindh chief minister told reporters that his government believes the centre should ban inter-city transport for two weeks as well. He added that the third wave of the coronavirus pandemic is “dangerous”.

“I have antibodies yet I am still afraid of corona[virus],” CM Murad had said, highlighting how dangerous the coronavirus infection is. He also slammed the ongoing countrywide vaccination policy, saying the government has failed to procure the vaccine and is instead relying on donations from China.

Separately, Prime Minister Imran was briefed over the working of the electronic voter machine on Wednesday, besides being presented a practical show of how it would perform.

The detailed briefing to the prime minister was given by Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry, who also presented a practical show of the operation of the machine.

It was briefed that encouraging results have emerged from the trial of the electronic voting machine. Fawad further briefed regarding the mechanisms and features of the machine, saying that it would help in keeping the results’ process transparent. The results of the electoral process will be available immediately while keeping the safety protocols intact, the briefing to PM Imran noted.

On February 22, the Ministry of Science and Technology announced that it has developed an electronic voting machine.

Briefing about the machine in Islamabad, Fawad said that the machine comprises two parts; one representing election symbols while the other part will be with the presiding officer.

VACCINATION CAMPAIGN:

Separately, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Health Dr Faisal said that Pakistan has administered 0.8 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine to the citizens of the country, adding that the campaign would further be sped up.

Speaking to the media in the federal capital, the SAPM said: “The reason for that is the epidemic is at its peak right now and apart from all safety precautions […] an important strategy [to control it] is vaccination.”

“In the coming months in April, May and June, orders for millions of doses are being finalised and they will keep coming. Then our vaccination process will keep moving forward.”

He stated that registration for people above 50 had been opened while the inoculation campaign for people above 60 was ongoing. “We are speeding up this process and want to take it to a stage where a large number of Pakistanis have been vaccinated so it can prove to be an important tool and help in stopping the spread of the disease.”

On the occasion, the premier’s special aide also thanked the all-weather friend of the country, China, for providing the donated doses of the vaccine which had allowed Pakistan to kick off its inculcation campaign last month.

The prime minister had said at the occasion, “I congratulate my team which has worked prom­ptly and vaccine was imp­orted. We are also thankful to China which has provided vaccine.”

Meanwhile, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has that thousands of people can be affected with coronavirus due to non-compliance with SOPs.

“It is important for people to stay at home instead of taking to the streets, to prevent coronavirus resurgence; otherwise there will be less space for coronavirus patients in hospitals”.

He said that the coronavirus vaccine is being administered in a completely transparent manner without any discrimination. The opposition should refrain from politicizing every issue and support the government in the fight against coronavirus pandemic as everyone must strive together to protect 220 million Pakistanis from coronavirus, he added.

Talking to various delegations of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) at the Governor’s House, Lahore, Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that the war against Covid has become a war for survival of the nation and Pakistan cannot afford any negligence in it.

The opposition should move beyond political interests to support the government in the war against the coronavirus because this spike in coronavirus will be devastating for the country, he stressed.

He said that as the coronavirus is resurging, it is incumbent upon every citizen to protect themselves and their family members from coronavirus and that is possible only by following SOPs and staying at homes.