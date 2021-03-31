Shaukat Tarin refuses govt’s offer of finance adviser post

ISLAMABAD: Former finance minister Shaukat Tareen has declined government’s offer of making him the finance adviser, saying that he will not take the job till appeals in the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) cases against him are effective.

Earlier it emerged that Tarin was likely to be appointed as the financial adviser and after approval of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the decision was likely to be made public.

Well-informed sources confided to Pakistan Today that Tarin had been offered the post of finance adviser by a key government figure.

Sources said that Tarin would be appointed in a few days. He was also proposed to contest Senate elections.

According to sources, key government figure had contacted former finance minister Tarin and offered him the post of the finance adviser.

Sources said that Tarin had also expressed his willingness to work as a financial adviser. The former finance minister had asked for a few days before the deployment, they added.

It is pertinent to mention here that Tarin attends important meetings of the economic team and is also proposed to contest the Senate elections.

“Shaukat Tarin can work with Hammad Azhar as a financial adviser. The final decision on the appointment of Shaukat Tarin as a financial adviser will be taken by Prime Minister Imran Khan,” the source said.

It is pertinent to mention here that Prime Minister Imran Khan had instructed Hafeez Shaikh to resign on Monday. This was PM Imran’s second major decision regarding cabinet reshuffles after Nadeem Babar’s resignation.

Shaikh has been replaced by Hammad as the new finance minister.

According to the sources, the premier is happy with Hammad’s performance, which is why he has been made finance minister. Further changes are expected in the federal cabinet. Faisal Javed Khan and Farrukh Habib are also likely to be given important ministries, while Senator Shibli Faraz could be given the Ministry of Petroleum and the Ministry of Information once again could be given to Fawad Chaudhry.

Shaikh was sworn in as Finance Minister on December 10, 2020. Under the constitution, Shaikh was to be elected to the National Assembly (NA) or the Senate within six months. His six-month term as finance minister was set to expire on June 9.

The PM decided to negotiate with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and hand over the portfolio to the elected representative for the budget. The Ministry of Finance has an important role to play in negotiating with the IMF and preparing the budget. He has been made finance minister in view of the two budgets presented by him.