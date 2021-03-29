CITY

Lahore admin mulls shutting down entry, exit points to curtail Covid-19

By Staff Report

LAHORE: A cabinet committee on coronavirus will today decide on a proposal to close the entire city to all those travelling to and from her on a daily basis as new infections rage out of control.

Entry and exit would only be allowed in extreme emergency cases, the administration said.

In the last 24 hours, the province registered 17 deaths due to coronavirus-related complications, raising total casualties to 6,246.

It now has 215,227 confirmed cases after reporting 2,309 new infections. The authorities registered a transmission rate of 14.63 percent after testing 15,780 samples.

There were 1,580 new recoveries recorded, leaving 185,877 fully recovered, and 23,104 active cases of the virus.

Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said the positivity rate in Lahore had touched 21 percent.

A day earlier, Special Assistant to Chief Minister Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said wearing a face mask had been made compulsory for everyone and those violating would be fined and could be booked and sentenced to six months in prison.

