World

Suspected suicide bomber at Indonesia church wounds several

By Agencies

JAKARTA: A suspected suicide bomber blew up outside a Catholic church in the Indonesian city of Makassar on Sunday, wounding some people on the first day of the Easter Holy Week, police and a witness said.

The congregation had been inside the church on the island of Sulawesi at the time of the explosion, South Sulawesi police spokesman E. Zulpan told Reuters. He said it was unclear whether the body parts at the scene were only from the attacker.

Father Wilhemus Tulak, a priest at the church, told Indonesian media that the suspected bomber tried to enter the church grounds on a motorbike, but had been stopped by a security guard. Ten people had been wounded in total, some of them seriously, he said.

Security camera footage showed a blast that blew flame, smoke, and debris into the middle of the road.

Police did not say who might be responsible for the apparent attack and there was no immediate claim of responsibility.

Police blamed the so-called Islamic State-inspired Jamaah Ansharut Daulah (JAD) group for suicide attacks in 2018 on churches and a police post in the city of Surabaya that killed over 30 people.

Makassar, Sulawesi’s biggest city, reflects the religious makeup of Indonesia, the world’s largest Muslim-majority country with a substantial Christian minority and followers of other religions.

Gomar Gultom, head of the Indonesian Council of Churches, described the attack as a “cruel incident” as Christians were celebrating Palm Sunday, and urged people to remain calm and trust the authorities.

Indonesia’s deadliest militant attack took place on the tourist island of Bali in 2002, when bombers killed 202 people, most of them foreign tourists.

In subsequent years, security forces in Indonesia scored some major successes in tackling militancy, but more recently there has been a resurgence of militant violence.

Makassar Mayor Danny Pomanto said Sunday’s blast could have caused far more casualties if it had taken place at the church’s main gate instead of a side entrance.

Previous articleGovt committed to technology sector uplift: Fawad
Avatar
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Biden suggests rival plan to China’s ‘Belt and Road’

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden has suggested founding an initiative from “democratic” countries to rival China’s trillion-dollar Belt and Road infrastructure initiative as tensions spike...
Read more
World

Facebook services down in Bangladesh amid protests against Modi visit

COX'S BAZAR: Facebook said its services in Bangladesh were shut down on Saturday, as hundreds of protesters affiliated with religio-political parties marched across the country,...
Read more
World

Developing nations seek alternates after India restricts Covid-19 vaccine exports: report

WASHINGTON: Developing countries scrambled to keep their Covid-19 vaccinations on track Friday after India—a critical supplier to a United Nations-backed and Western-funded vaccine campaign—temporarily restricted...
Read more
World

Myanmar security forces kill over 90 in ‘horrifying’ day of bloodshed

YANGON: Security forces killed more than 90 people, including some children, across Myanmar on Saturday in one of the bloodiest days of protests since a...
Read more
World

Modi’s BJP seeks big win as two key Indian states vote

NEW DELHI: Two Indian states with sizeable Muslim populations began voting in local elections Saturday in a test of strength for Prime Minister Narendra...
Read more
Top Headlines

US spy agencies warn Biden of possible Taliban takeover of Afghanistan: NYT

WASHINGTON: US intelligence agencies have told the Biden administration that the Taliban could overrun most of Afghanistan within two to three years if US...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Exclusion from climate change summit: FO says Pakistan among lowest emitters

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has said that its commitment to address climate change and Prime Minister Imran Khan's leadership on this account are well accepted and...

Epaper – March 28 LHR 2021

Epaper – March 28 KHI 2021

Epaper – March 28 ISB 2021

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.