Illegal use of GSM Boosters

It angers me immensely, to see people being so self-centered and gain an advantage at the sake of others. I am talking about the new illegal trend of putting up GSM boosters to strengthen wireless coverage. These boosters, while enhancing their internet, rob others nearby of their mobile signals. According to law anyone installing it, importing, selling, or buying them will face strict legal action, which can be imprisonment of up to three years and a fine of ten million rupees or maybe even both. But this doesn’t seem to deter them.

I am a therapist and use my cellular data for all my online consultations, which exceed far more than my physical ones given the current pandemic situation. Recently, connecting to WhatsApp and Zoom calls for my consults has been impossible. I found out is it is due to someone in my own neighborhood installing a booster. These educated, apparently cultured people living in a posh locality of Lahore, have no care for their neighbors! How can a person be so selfish and brazen towards the law! I urge the government to run a rigorous campaign, to catch these transgressors, punish them, and make it public so that others think twice before committing this crime.

Gulshan Naz

Islamabad

