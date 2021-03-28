Opinion

Great Teachings Will Do

By Editor's Mail
In the English language, there are interesting phrases like “last time around,” “this time around,” and “next time around.” Incidentally, all such phrases can be aptly used to describe the gun culture in the US. This time around, at least 10 people including a police officer have been killed in the deadly shooting at a supermarket in Colorado. Shooting after shooting such sad incidents have been creating panic and fears among the people. Clearly enough, the gun culture has been in existence in America regardless of the ruling regimes. Of course, the Biden administration has to look into other ways and means to stop the menace. A man with a machine cannot be a human, meaning that America has to shift away from the prevalent machine or machine-made lifestyle. Undoubtedly, technology has been good for all and America has been contributing a lot to the technology world. But it should think and go beyond that. For example, great teachings have been instrumental in making positive impacts on society. Expanding education sector, establishing more libraries and shunning nasty things in Hollywood movies could be all steps forward in the right direction. The Asian continent has been the real hub of all great teachings and cultural beauty in terms of various languages and people out there. In my native areas like Tirunelveli, Kanyakumari, Korkai, Tuticorin and Tiruchendur in Tamil Nadu, big school, college and public libraries have been all common sights to spread the knowledge and great teachings. The ancient America had indeed been thriving on such great things because of the then social reformers and beautiful culture. But this new America is a bit different, full of chaos and confusion created by modern machine lifestyle. There are many more ways out of the current gun culture in America. The US should take steps to emulate such great ancient things and follow holistic approach across the board to end the shooting menace at once.
P Senthil Saravana Durai
Mumbai

