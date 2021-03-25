Pollution in Karachi

This is to draw the attention of the higher authorities to take serious action towards the air pollution problems in Karachi. The air of Karachi is highly polluted due to automobiles, smokes emitted by rickshaws, car, bikes and other vehicles. Burning of garbage, fossil fuel based power plants exhaust from industrial factories and plants and construction activities.

Pakistan’s largest city Karachi is under the grip of multifarious pollutions due to lack of government’s environment friendly policies. Pollution is rising with each passing day as there is no proper check and balance system. Air Pollution affecting people’s health causes disease like asthma, bronchitis, lung and skin ailments. Air is required to breathe and if air is polluted, then how could a person live a long and healthy life?? The higher authorities should take some serious action towards this matter.

Samra Abid

Karachi