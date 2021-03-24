Opinion

Decrease in GDP

By Editor's Mail
Gross Domestic Products are total amount of the goods produced in a country during one year. It is important because it tells us about the economy of a country and its size in a country. GDP can be calculated in three ways, by taking the expenditures of a country, its savings and income. GDP is calculated in every year in order to see whether the economy of a country is expanding or contacting and tells the difference between the economy of a country of different years. So according to the current situation of Pakistan’s GDP, is going to tell about that every individual’s income is below the poverty lines due to which the residents of its are suffering from every bad condition. Thus, I want to say that government needs to over look the issue which clear by GDP.

Maheen Baloch

Turbat

