Court rejects plea seeking case against ex-Rawalpindi commissioner

RAWALPINDI: The Additional and District and Sessions Court Rawalpindi on Thursday rejected a plea seeking to initiate legal proceedings against former divisional commissioner Liaquat Chatta on charges of electoral misconduct in the general elections.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Hakim Khan issued a two-page verdict, dismissing the application against Chatta, citing the ongoing investigations by both the Election Commission and departmental authorities. The court emphasized that no cognizable offense had been committed by Chatta and underscored the necessity to await the outcome of the ongoing inquiries.

The application for registration of the case was filed by Advocate Zeb Fayyaz, had named the Rawalpindi City Police Officer (CPO) and the Chowki in-charge Civil Lines as respondents.

During the court proceedings, Chatta maintained that he was cooperating with the ongoing inquiries being carried by both the Election Commission and department. He refuted claims of confession, asserting that no crime had been admitted.

Chatta’s allegations of electoral irregularities, made in a press conference held shortly after the general elections, had sparked controversy. He claimed that 13 constituencies in the National Assembly had witnessed rigged results, implicating high-ranking officials including the Chief Election Commissioner and the Chief Justice.

Despite these assertions, the court’s decision underscores the importance of due process and the need for conclusive evidence before legal action can be pursued.