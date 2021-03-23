COVID-19 and universities

The Covid 19 pendamic has effected the educational sectore worldwide, 70% of students population has been effected globaly by the pendamic.

In my point of view, i think reopening of universites would be a good decision, becouse education sector has been worst effected due to the pendamic. For how long can we close them?, when the vaccine is not avilable for the pendamic yet. Might the pendamic live forever with us as world heath organization said, so literacy can’t be halted forever. There is already too much lose of students. However, if we can opene the market, business sector and other places where mass of people u can see without following SOPs, so why not to reopene education sectors? If they can’t take the risk of reopening schools, that is understable where children can’t follow ASPs properly, and they are in high risk. But if we talk about youngsters who can take care of theirselves and can be made to follow SOPs properly. And extrem social distancing is much pretty intervention availible to be protected by the viruse, which shouldnt be a big deal for teenages. Indeed, study says, teenges, who face lower risk of severe illness. So, reopening of universities with the proper arrengments of SOPs won’t be risky.

Mahnoor Siraj

Awaran