Opinion

A universal society

Editor's Mail
The sad social factors like bigotry, prejudice and racism have been haunting the US and the UK now. So many internal yet disturbing occurrences taking place in these two beautiful and wealthy countries have sadly brought forth this fact. The recent interview given by Harry and Meghan from the British Royal Family has stirred up controversial racial practices in the Buckingham Palace. First up, the fact that the British Royal Family has been evolving and flourishing through its inherent royal status and high social tag cannot be denied by anyone including the Britons. Truly, our beautiful world has been inching and transforming through so many more social factors involved like natural resources, culture, education, technology, industrial revolution and agricultural activities. In case any of these ceases to function, so does the whole world. Built by hardworking people in all spheres, our universe has been literally declared open to all. Here I fondly remember numerous social and friendly gatherings taking place in my native areas like Korkai, Marthandam, Tiruchendur, Kanyakumari, Tuticorin, Nagercoil and Tirunelveli in Tamil Nadu. I too have tasted that interesting social aspect as part of my childhood and even now down the road. Therefore, the strong message herein is that the people and society cannot be separated apart. As for the racial slurs worldwide, the tabloid media and the international media houses should join together and work in tandem in order to make our society universal for all. Lastly, the Royal Family should unitedly try to clear the air on such controversial things as racism so that the historic and traditionally beautiful Buckingham Palace will be free from unnecessary mess and slurs.

P Senthil Saravana Durai 

Mumbai 

