Improving mining conditions 

A very sad event took place on March 13 in which six miners were found dead after they were trapped inside a coalmine in Bolan district. However, one miner went to protect the rest of them but very luckily he lost his life when he inhaled the methane gas. The Chief Inspector of Mines has ordered an investigation into the tragedy. According to the president of Balochistan Coal Mines Worker Federation, a total of 102 coal miners were killed in Balochistan and 72 incidents happened over the past one year. He even bemoaned the government hasn’t done anything to improve working conditions. It is my humble request to the government of Pakistan to be very serious about coal miners lives and look into this serious matter as well.

Barkatullah

Turbat

