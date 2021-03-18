Imran receives first dose of Covid-19 vaccine

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan received his first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine on Monday, his office announced.

وزیر اعظم عمران خان نے کورونا ویکسین لگوا لی۔ اس موقع پر وزیر اعظم نے قوم سے اپیل کی کہ کورونا کی تیسری لہر کے پیش نظر ایس اوپیز پر مکمل عمل درآمد کو یقینی بنایا جائے ملک بھر میں کورونا ویکسین لگانے کی مہم جاری ہے pic.twitter.com/jZttUIYXLL — Prime Minister’s Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) March 18, 2021

After receiving the shots, Khan appealed to the people to continue exercising precaution in view of a third wave of the contagious disease.

“These vaccines will protect you and those you love from this dangerous and deadly disease,” he said.

In the last 24 hours, 3,495 people tested positive, the most daily infections since December 6. Total cases rose past 615,000. Deaths rose by 61 to reach 13,717. Most of the new cases came from densely populated Punjab.

Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar said hospital beds were filling fast, warning of stricter curbs if rules were not followed.

“The new strain spreads faster and is more deadly,” he said on Twitter, referring to the United Kingdom variant.