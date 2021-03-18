HEADLINES

Imran receives first dose of Covid-19 vaccine

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan received his first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine on Monday, his office announced.

After receiving the shots, Khan appealed to the people to continue exercising precaution in view of a third wave of the contagious disease.

“These vaccines will protect you and those you love from this dangerous and deadly disease,” he said.

In the last 24 hours, 3,495 people tested positive, the most daily infections since December 6. Total cases rose past 615,000. Deaths rose by 61 to reach 13,717. Most of the new cases came from densely populated Punjab.

Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar said hospital beds were filling fast, warning of stricter curbs if rules were not followed.

“The new strain spreads faster and is more deadly,” he said on Twitter, referring to the United Kingdom variant.

Previous articleUS consul general lauds access programme graduates
Avatar
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

UN leaders speak out against Islamophobia and anti-Muslim hatred

UNITED NATIONS: Underlining that “diversity is a richness, not a threat”, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for greater investment in promoting social cohesion...
Read more
HEADLINES

PM directs to adopt zero-tolerance policy against land mafia

LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed the provincial authorities to adopt a zero-tolerance policy against land mafia in Punjab. The prime minister said this while...
Read more
HEADLINES

Abbasi asserts EVMs ‘akin to a wolf taking care of sheep’

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader and former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has asserted that the government's assertion to establish an electronic voting system...
Read more
HEADLINES

ECP’s refusal to support PTI’s ‘electoral engineering’ being taken as ‘rebellion’: Bilawal

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, strongly condemning the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government’s continuous attacks on the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), alleged...
Read more
HEADLINES

President for implementation of single national curriculum

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has called for removing disparity among different streams of education in the country by ensuring implementation of the single national...
Read more
HEADLINES

Govt values freedom of expression, striving to resolve journalists’ problems: Faraz

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Senator Shibli Faraz on Wednesday said that the present government valued freedom of expression and it was striving to resolve...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

PPP to nominate Rehman for Senate Opp leader slot

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People's Party (PPP) on Thursday decided to nominate Senator Sherry Rehman for the post of opposition leader in the Senate, it emerged...

Bajwa says Pakistan ready to resolve lingering disputes peacefully

Man launches bloody knife attack in upscale Karachi neighborhood, critically injures two

SC seeks response from former PTI leader in funding case

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.