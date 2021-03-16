NAB response sought on PPP leader’s plea to remove name from ECL  

KARACHI: Sindh High Court (SHC) on Tuesday served notices on National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) director general, Passport director-general, Auditor General of Pakistan (AGP), and others in Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Nisar Khuhro’s petition seeking removal of his name from the Exit Control List (ECL).

Khuhro had moved a petition in the high court seeking the removal of his name from the no-fly list.

In the petition, the PPP leader said he wanted to go to the United States to meet his family living there as his wife and children have contracted coronavirus.

The federal government placed his name on the basis of dishonest practices and the ongoing inquiry of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was an act of political vengeance, read the petition.

The PPP leader pleaded with the court to order the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to remove his name from the list.

The SHC after issuing notices to the respondents sought a response by 24 March.

Khuhro, who served as the food minister, is facing a number of graft cases including alleged irregularities in wheat procurement, assets beyond income, and misuse of power instituted by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). He is also being investigated over his alleged involvement in money laundering.