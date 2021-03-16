PPP co-chairman urges Nawaz Sharif to return to Pakistan

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) President and Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari on Tuesday urged the former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif to return to Pakistan to strengthen the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

The two senior leaders spoke during a meeting of the anti-government alliance, wherein the former president told Nawaz that he must be ready to go to jail if they wish to fight against the establishment.

“Nawaz Sharif sahab, if you are prepared to fight a war, you will have to return to your country,” a local news outlet quoted Zardari as saying.

Zardari said that he remained in jail for 14 years. He urged PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif to return to the country at the earliest. He complained that PML-N Senator Ishaq Dar did not come to Pakistan to cast his vote in the Senate election.

“The struggle against the establishment should be aimed at achieving democratic stability, instead of settling personal scores,” Zardari told the meeting.

Nawaz, who attended the meeting through video link, was told that he needed to return whether the PDM moved forward with a long march or a no-confidence motion. Zardari further said that Nawaz’s presence was extremely important to securing support from Punjab.

Zardari said that the PPP “is ready to fight until its last breath”, adding how he “gave powers to the parliament and approved the NFC (National Finance Commission Award) for which my party and I were punished”.

Speaking to Nawaz about the idea of mass resignations, Zardari maintained that such a move would only help Prime Minister Imran Khan and the members of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

“Mian sahab if you want en masse resignations then not only us, everyone will have to go to jail.”

He further stated that no move would be made to divide the parties of the PDM, emphasising that their war is within the parliament, not from the mountains.

“When you return to Pakistan, we will hand over our resignations to you,” Zardari added, urging both Nawaz Sharif and Ishaq Dar to return.

Defending her father, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz stressed that her father’s “life is in danger” and questioned how he could return under the circumstances. “Does Zardari sahab guarantee that my father’s life will not be in danger in Pakistan?”

Maryam then reportedly said that she is there “of her own accord”. “Just like you are on video link, so is Mian sahab,” she said.

She said that Nawaz’s life is “threatened under NAB custody” and that he had had “two heart attacks while in jail”.

Separately, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed told a local news station that PPP Co-chairman Zardari doesn’t want his lawmakers to resign from the assemblies.

“He is not in favour of resigning from the assemblies and he has conveyed this message to Nawaz Sharif two or three days ago,” the minister said. Sharif won’t return to Pakistan “at any cost,” he added.

Rasheed said he had a meeting with PM Khan earlier in the morning and the premier made it clear that he wouldn’t bow down before the opposition.

The government would allow the opposition to stage a sit-in or hold a long march as long as they remain in constitutional bounds, he said.

Similarly, Special Assistant to the Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Tuesday said the opposition alliance is unable to decide about resignations even after six months.

The special aide took to Twitter and termed the alliance as a group of the corrupt. The opportunist and corrupt godfathers having ugly political faces talk about taking the country out of crises, she added.

Firdous Ashiq said every member of PDM wants to control the alliance by proving themselves as the biggest leader. Imran Khan will remain the prime minister until 2023 regardless of PDM’s long march and resignations, she stressed.