Expelled students 

Editor's Mail

In this conservative society of Pakistan, expressing love affection publicly between the couples is viewed as religiously, morally and socially unacceptable and unethical. In spite of being married or not. It does not matter. Two days ago, the University of Lahore issued an order in English expelling two students for expressing love in the “crime” of promoting “Western culture”. After the video went viral, the university administration expelled them from the university for violating the rules. Some social gurus say in Islam, it is forbidden to openly show love in front of ordinary people. This leads to the deterioration of society. Yes, somehow correct. Is expulsion of two students from Lahore University due to a controversial process is the solution to the problem? The video has caused a stir on social media and became a top trend on Twitter despite being the most important day of the Senate election. For this particular case, some broad-minded personalities of Pakistan have supported the alleged couple as condemning the university’s decision, the politicians and progressive Students’ Collective union have raised voice against the decision of the University to expel the students. The Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry has said in his tweet that voluntary marriage is the basic right of every girl, the rights that Islam gives to women, marriage of choice is central to these rights. He said that considering girls as property is against Islam. Moreover, on the micro-blogging site Twitter, Shiza Akram said, “Apply all the rules you want but you can’t expel love! It’s in our hearts, it’s the best part about being young and it is what makes life worth living! You learn more about love than you can ever learn at an institution. On the other hand, the video couple Hadiqa and Shehryar have refused to apologise and say they did nothing wrong, and they are not sorry for the action they have committed. They say they are receiving online threats for the show of affection.

Kamran Khamiso Khowaja

Sujawal

