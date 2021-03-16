Tik Tok ban 

Sir, It all started with the Trump administration imposing a ban on Tik Tok following the American policy to impose restrictions on China. India followed suit in January 2019 after relations with China became tense following a border skirmish. Why should few within the elite, most of them with split loyalties, be allowed to single out TIK-TOK in Pakistan. Tik-Tok is the most popular social media application amongst the youth and common people who sometimes vent their anger against government policies, social issues and also for entertainment. Like other social media sites, it has sometimes been abused, despite the efforts of Byte Dance, the Chinese owners, who have always emphasized on respecting local customs, traditions and values. Tik Tok has over 20 Million users in Pakistan, many earning a handsome amount. It has been used to promote awareness about Covid19 very effectively and about the excesses being committed in society. Its content is limited to a few minutes. Neither Tik Tok, nor other social applications should be held responsible for the immorality that afflict our society. The failure, if any, lies with state institutions responsible for law enforcement, prosecution and illiteracy along with the decadent hypocritic mindset of the ruling elite. While Islam emphasizes upon equality and justice for all including rights of minors and women, yet we still witness traditions of Karo Kari, treating girls and women like commodities given in exchange to settle tribal and property disputes and misuse of Islamic Laws for the benefit of affluent, like payment of Diyat for murder, in violation of the spirit of Islam. Unlike Facebook, YouTube, WhatsApp, Twitter etc. which are all owned by companies located in the West, TIK TOK has never been involved in an Islamophobia campaign, nor in blasphemous content against Holy Prophet PBUH.

Malik Tariq Ali

- Advertisement -

Lahore