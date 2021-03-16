Opinion

Shrinking global village

By Editor's Mail
The notion that “dark cloud have silver lining” is apt in context of pandemic societies which have shown profound resilience, survival abilities and even growth in the midst of testing times. With education being more dynamic and innovative at the backdrop of digital solutions, work from home creating avenues for more flexible and evolving work patterns, family life becoming more connected and strengthened and sustainable green growth saving the world from global warming annihilation, multiple milestones are covered consequently.

However what adds to this silver lining is the fact that our lives are becoming more globalized than ever. The paradox of the pandemic can be highlighted by the fact that people, despite being apparently disconnected, have reconnected with each other in myriads of ways previously unimaginable. As people find themselves sharing a similar fate at the backdrop of this “great leveller”, the globalized world have further shrunken. Cross-border online learning opportunities has paved the way for unique collaboration between people and non-state actors across continents allowing people to explore novel means of communication and cultivating friendship through common interests. With physical interaction upended under series of on and off lockdowns, social media have become the game changer. From “pawri girl” taking the world of social media by storm, to online gigs to rise of freelancing and website designing, it is irrefutable that youth have learnt exceptional skills that allow to brace themselves through a tough tide.

Moreover, philanthropic approach to life have seen the light of the day as personal lives swing between family ties and protecting social values in the post-Covid-19 period. The economic void has spurred feeling of empathy and greater awareness of poverty and depravity. As a result, societies and national governments are working hands-on to mitigate to effects of income disparities and bridging the gap between classes and individuals.

Thus, to steer societies out of the striding tide of pandemic and strengthen the momentum of grit and resilience, unlearning the old ways in the emerging norm. As the youth grabs the reins of new skills, Wordsworth assessment of youth power in the wake of French revolutions becomes apt, “to be young was heaven”. Therefore, one can envision states and societies coming together to pave the path that strives to galvanize and create more opportunities than piling liabilities in the post-Covid-19 world.

Hadia Mukhtar

Karachi

Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected]

