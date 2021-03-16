Sports

Brilliant Buttler guides England to T20 win over India

England 158 for 2 (Buttler 83 not out, Bairstow 40 not out) beat India 156 for 6 (Kohli 77 not out, Wood 3-31) by eight wickets

By Agencies
Jos Buttler (WK) of England scoring a boundary during the 3rd T20 International between India and England held at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India on the 16th March 2021 Photo by Saikat Das / Sportzpics for BCCI

AHMEDABAD: Jos Buttler hit a brilliant 83 as England beat India by eight wickets on Tuesday to take a 2-1 lead in their five-match Twenty20 series.

Virat Kohli’s 77-run blitz saw India to 156-6 at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad which was kept empty because of the rising number of coronavirus cases in India.

Buttler carried his bat through the innings, smashing four sixes and five fours, to guide England to 158 for two with 10 balls to spare. Jonny Bairstow made an unbeaten 40 to keep up the pace.

The fourth match of the series is on Thursday in Ahmedabad.

Eariler, Kohli plundered 77 runs off England’s pace attack as India reached 156 for six.

Mark Wood took three key wickets on his return to the England side but could not douse the Indian captain’s fireworks.

After a foot injury kept him out of the second match — which India won to level the series — Wood claimed openers Rohit Sharma and K.L. Rahul, as well as Shreyas Iyer, as India initially struggled to find runs.

Kohli was indomitable however, smashing four sixes and eight fours in his 46-ball bash at the world’s biggest cricket stadium in Ahmedabad.

Kohli’s only regret may be the bizarre run out of Rishabh Pant, who had made 25 valuable runs from 20 balls.

Kohli had taken an easy two runs off Sam Curran but, while Pant seemed content to rest there, Kohli darted down for a third, leaving his partner flailing to reach safety.

Eoin Morgan won the toss on his 100th match as England’s T20 captain and put India in to bat.

England’s pace attack started well with Wood taking the openers and Chris Jordan claiming Ishan Kishan in a crucial three-over spell.

Indian authorities ordered the final three matches of the five-game series to be played behind closed doors because of rising coronavirus numbers in major cities.

Previous articleIslamabad to raise issue of hydropower projects on Chenab with Delhi
Next articleNAPHDA proposes escrow account for routing payment for the low-cost housing unit
Avatar
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Eight-year ban for UAE cricketers found guilty of corruption

DUBAI: UAE's Mohammed Naveed and Shaiman Anwar were both handed eight-year bans from all cricket by the ICC on Tuesday after being found guilty of...
Read more
Sports

Kohli, Kishan power India to big T20 win over England

AHMEDABAD: Skipper Virat Kohli and debutant Ishan Kishan hit half-centuries as India hammered England by seven wickets in the second Twenty20 international in Ahmedabad on...
Read more
Sports

Rashid’s 11 wickets help Afghanistan level series against Zimbabwe

ABU DHABI: Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan picked up his second 10-wicket haul in Test cricket to help his side beat Zimbabwe by six wickets for...
Read more
Sports

Afg vs Zim 2nd Test: Williams and Tiripano fight back after Rashid Khan bags five-for

ABU DHABI: Sean Williams and Donald Tiripano saved Zimbabwe from an innings defeat and ensured Afghanistan will bat again in Abu Dhabi. They shared an...
Read more
Sports

PCB recalls Sharjeel Khan for T20 series in Africa

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has recalled opening batsman Sharjeel Khan after more than four years for next month’s T20 International series in South Africa and Zimbabwe. The...
Read more
Sports

Bowlers help Afghanistan take control in second Zimbabwe Test

ABU DHABI: Afghanistan are ten wickets away from squaring the two-Test series against Zimbabwe, having enforced the follow-on in Abu Dhabi after dismissing the...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Comment

Hate speech exhorting Hindus to exterminate Muslims

A vitriolic anti-Muslim speech by Yogi Narsinghananda Saraswati, mahant (chief priest) of Dasna Devi temple Ghaziabad, has become viral. The priest furiously spoke against...

US policy ignores Palestinian Human Rights

Indiscretions by media

From the opposition’s media trial to the ECP’s

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.