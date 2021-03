ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday dismissed a petition seeking disqualification of Punjab Minister Raja Basharat.

According to details, the petitioner has adopted the stance that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader had submitted a fake affidavit along with his nomination papers.

The ECP member from Punjab Altaf Qureshi, while expressing resentment, said that you are filing the plea against Basharat after the passage of three years.