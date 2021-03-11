Chinese Premier Li Keqiang shares vision on future challenges

ISLAMABAD: Premier of the State Council of the People’s Republic of China Li Keqiang met the press on Thursday after the closing of the fourth session of the 13th National People’s Congress.

The premier took questions from Chinese and foreign reporters via video link. Pakistan Today specially covered the event.

EMPLOYMENT:

– Potential surge in unemployment a major government concern during the height of the pandemic

– Government policies to support business help avert massive unemployment

– Government economic planning in 2020 focused on jobs

– China created more than 11.8 million urban jobs in 2020, GDP grew by 2.3%

– Jobs continue to be a government priority this year

– China aims to add over 11 million urban jobs this year

– 260 million Chinese seniors represent a huge market

On novel coronavirus source tracing

– China open and cooperative about tracing the origin of coronavirus, willing to continue work with WHO

– Global cooperation needed to end a pandemic

MACROECONMY:

– China aims for 2021 GDP growth of more than 6 per cent

– 2021 GDP target reflects uncertainties but allows the possibility of robust recovery

– China implemented targeted fiscal policies to help businesses, local governments last year

– China will continue support for small businesses

– Government to continue cutting expenditures while expanding support for businesses

On medical insurance

– Li addresses the question on inter-provincial medical reimbursements

HONG KONG:

– The central government will continue to act in accordance with the constitution and Basic Law over Hong Kong

– Decision on improving Hong Kong electoral system adheres to ‘one country, two systems’

SCI-TECH INNOVATION:

– China will continue boosting science, technology innovation

– Scientists will be given greater autonomy in utilising funds for research

– China will introduce tax incentives on research and development projects

– China continues to encourage business startups in line with innovation drive

– China needs cooperation among scientists to achieve goals in tech innovation

– China will increase spending on basic research, which is key to enhancing the country’s innovation capacity

CHINA-US RELATIONS:

– China hopes to continue to see a dialogue with the US in several areas

– International community expects stable China-US ties

– China and the US have common interests

– China, US need to focus energy on cooperation

REFORMS ON MARKET ENTITIES:

– An important part of China’s reforms is energising market entities

– China will keep policies aligned with the needs of market entities

– Success of market entities is vital to China’s economy

– China will improve regulations for market fairness

– China aims to combat business malpractices

– The government will provide better services to foster a business environment

TAIWAN:

– Our policy toward Taiwan has been clear-cut, consistent

– We will continue to promote the peaceful development of cross-Straits relations

– Taiwan political parties, groups welcomed exchanges with the mainland under the one-China principle

– Taiwan compatriots welcome to share development opportunities of the mainland

PEOPLE’S LIVELIHOODS:

– 2021 fiscal spending will be higher than in 2020

– Our government is people-centred and must respond to people’s needs

– Education, healthcare are a nation’s top concerns

– We aim to scale up training for teachers this year

– Improving access to healthcare a key task this year

– Social benefits to be gradually improved

DUAL CIRCULATION:

– China implements the economic strategy of dual circulation of domestic and foreign markets

– RCEP trade deal shows respect and cooperation can overcome differences to promote the common interest

– China will continue to reduce the negative list for foreign investment

– China will continue to promote opening up in services