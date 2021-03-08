Police arrest MQM-affiliated suspected target killer

KARACHI: The counter-terrorism department (CTD) of Karachi police on Monday arrested a suspect target killer belonging to Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London (MQM-L) who was wanted in several cases including the murder of Assistant Sub-Inspector Syed Ali Mohsin.

Shakeel alias Hakla is wanted in eight cases of terrorism, murder, dacoity, police encounter and others, police said.

He is an active member of MQM-L and allegedly involved in target killing on the orders of the Lines Area Sector of the party since 2009.

According to a CTD spokesperson, Shakeel was arrested during a raid in Lines Area.

ASI Mohsin was murdered by the accused and his accomplices in Khudadad Colony within the remit of the Brigade police station in 2012.

The police also recovered a 30-bore pistol and ammunition from his possession. The weapon was sent for forensic analysis.

More revelations are likely to be made as interrogation is underway, the spokesperson said.

The CTD teams are conducting raids to arrest the other suspects.