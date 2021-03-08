CITY

Police arrest MQM-affiliated suspected target killer

By INP

KARACHI: The counter-terrorism department (CTD) of Karachi police on Monday arrested a suspect target killer belonging to Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London (MQM-L) who was wanted in several cases including the murder of Assistant Sub-Inspector Syed Ali Mohsin.

Shakeel alias Hakla is wanted in eight cases of terrorism, murder, dacoity, police encounter and others, police said.

He is an active member of MQM-L and allegedly involved in target killing on the orders of the Lines Area Sector of the party since 2009.

According to a CTD spokesperson, Shakeel was arrested during a raid in Lines Area.

ASI Mohsin was murdered by the accused and his accomplices in Khudadad Colony within the remit of the Brigade police station in 2012.

The police also recovered a 30-bore pistol and ammunition from his possession. The weapon was sent for forensic analysis.

More revelations are likely to be made as interrogation is underway, the spokesperson said.

The CTD teams are conducting raids to arrest the other suspects.

Previous articleSessions judge, academic die of coronavirus
Avatar
INP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

KARACHI

Karachi court asks police to submit report in sanctity of Mazar-e-Quaid case

A judicial magistrate in Karachi on Saturday directed the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Investigations to investigate Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz...
Read more
KARACHI

Hearing in bail petitions of PTI leader Sheikh adjourned

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Thursday adjourned hearing in bail petition of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and Sindh Assembly Opposition Leader Haleem...
Read more
KARACHI

Hearing in PPP leader’s bail petition adjourned

ISLAMABAD: Hearing in bail petition of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader and former National Assembly (NA) opposition leader Syed Khursheed Shah was again adjourned...
Read more
KARACHI

Sindh Information secretary assures maximum help to media persons

Sindh Information Secretary Rafique Ahmed Buriro on Tuesday visited various sections of his department, including directorate of press information, admin and accounts, advertisement, press,...
Read more
KARACHI

ATC denies bail to PTI leader

KARACHI: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Karachi on Monday denied bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and Sindh Assembly Opposition Leader Haleem Adil Sheikh...
Read more
KARACHI

SHC rejects objection over PPP leader’s nomination for Senate

KARACHI: The election tribunal of the Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday rejected the objection raised on the nomination of Pakistan People's Party (PPP)...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Top Headlines

Yemen’s Houthis attack Saudi oil heartland with drones, missiles

SANAA: Yemen’s Houthi forces fired drones and missiles at the heart of Saudi Arabia’s oil industry on Sunday, including a Saudi Aramco facility at...

Medical panel to investigate spread of coronavirus in PSL

Switzerland agree to outlaw facial coverings in ‘burqa ban’ vote

Meghan says British royals worried about her son’s dark skin

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.