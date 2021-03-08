Sessions judge, academic die of coronavirus

LAHORE: A district and sessions judge, Zafar Iqbal Naeem, and a teacher, Fehmida Bano, passed away of coronavirus on Monday.

Naeem, who was posted at a banking court in Lahore, was admitted to Mayo Hospital on January 22.

While Bano, 58, was an elementary school teacher in the Hussainabad neighbourhood. She was 58. She was undergoing treatment at Fauji Foundation Hospital. Her death spread fear and panic in the school.

Taking notice of the incident, the health department decided to conduct coronavirus tests on the teachers and students of the school.

The nation on Monday reported 1,592 new infections of the coronavirus after conducting 34,347 tests, receiving back a positivity ratio of 4.63 per cent.

With healthcare workers warning of a potential third wave of Covid-19 amidst a new surge in daily infections, Planning Minister Asad Umar announced that the vaccination drive for people over 60 would begin from March 10.

In a tweet, he said the vaccinations would be administered in reverse order, with the oldest registered individuals getting inoculated first, and the youngest last.