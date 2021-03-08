Sports

Medical panel to investigate spread of coronavirus in PSL

By Agencies

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has formed a two-member fact-finding panel to investigate how players were infected with coronavirus in the bio-secure bubble, leading to the postponement of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The PSL was indefinitely postponed on Thursday after six players and a support staff member — including Australian legspinner Fawad Ahmed — tested positive for Covid-19.

The two-member panel is made up of the country’s infectious disease experts Dr. Syed Faisal Mahmood and Dr. Salman Mohammad Abbas, who will review the bio-secure bubble protocols put in place for the PSL.

They will submit a report to PCB chairman Ehsan Mani by March 31.

The PCB said in a statement on Sunday that the independent panel has also been tasked with identifying shortcomings of the bio-secure bubble and “advise as to the reasons why the bio-secure environment did not remain Covid-19 free.”

Mani said that both doctors will also speak with all the relevant PSL stakeholders, including players, event and hotel staff as well as medical and compliance officers attached to all six teams.

“The independent panel of two distinguished experts has been appointed with the sole purpose of an honest, constructive and objective review,” Mani said.

