Imran knew he would be defeated from the very beginning: Maryam Nawaz

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz has asserted that Prime Minister Imran Khan knew from the start that he was heading for defeat in the Senate elections, which is why he introduced ordinances and involved the Supreme Court (SC) in the polls.

Addressing a general council meeting of the PML-N, she said: “Where was your democracy sleeping, when you and your selectors rigged the Senate elections a few years ago when Bizenjo tried to become the Senate chairperson and despite opposition parties have more numbers, lost it?”

Maryam asked where PM Imran would obtain a confidence vote from when he had lost in the polls. She further said that PM Imran was seeking a vote of confidence from his party right after accusing them of taking bribes.

The PML-N VP said that whenever the upcoming polls are held, the PML-N will sweep them. She criticised the prime minister, telling him that “pride comes before the fall”.

“What did you think, that the PML-N and Nawaz Sharif are without God? Didn’t you think about karma?” she asked.

She thanked her party workers for upholding PML-N supreme leader Nawaz Sharif’s narrative and for voting for Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) joint candidate Yousaf Raza Gillani.

“They say Nawaz Sharif’s narrative is too heavy for anyone to carry. The weight of Nawaz’s narrative was carried by the PML-N workers,” she said, adding that the slogan of “Vote Ko Izzat Do” was being accepted by people across the country.

Referring to her father, former prime minister Nawaz as a “trendsetter”, Maryam heaped praise on him, saying that whenever he decides to do something, the PML-N supremo does so.

Responding to rumours of rigging in the Senate elections, Maryam in turn asked if the by-elections were rigged as well. She , during the by-elections, had shared multiple videos that supposedly showed the stealing of “bagfuls of votes” and had called for recounts multiple times.

“With my head bowed in humiliation, I say that money did not prevail [in Senate elections]. Rather, the PML-N’s ticket prevailed,” a jubilant Maryam said.

Maryam said that the prime minister should not say that his lawmakers sold out, adding that everyone knew this was the first and last time PM Imran Khan had gotten elected to power.

“You and your MNAs and MPAs know, you have no future and you have no party,” she said, referring to PM Imran.