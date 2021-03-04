Army, intelligence chiefs discuss security issues with premier

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa called on Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday, reports said.

Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) chief Lt Gen Faiz Hamid was also present during the meeting.

A briefing was given to the civilian and military brass on the internal and regional security situation, people familiar with the situation said.

During the meeting, professional matters pertaining to the Pakistan Army, and the external and internal security situation were discussed.

Prime Minister Imran paid tribute to personnel from the Pakistan Army, Frontier Corps (FC) and law enforcement agencies “who sacrificed their lives for the defence of the motherland”.