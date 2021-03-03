World

Thousands demand India’s top judge quit for asking rapist to marry victim

By Agencies

NEW DELHI: India’s top judge was facing calls to resign on Wednesday after telling an accused rapist to marry his schoolgirl victim to avoid jail.

More than 5,000 people have signed a petition demanding Chief Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde quit after he told the government technician at a hearing: “If you want to marry (her) we can help you. If not, you lose your job and go to jail.”

Bobde’s comments sparked a furore and prompted women’s rights activists to circulate an open letter calling for his resignation that has secured more than 5,200 signatures, campaigner Vani Subramanian said.

According to the letter, the man is accused of stalking, tying up, gagging and repeatedly raping the girl before threatening to douse her in petrol, set her alight and have her brother killed.

“By suggesting that this rapist marry the victim-survivor, you, the Chief Justice of India, sought to condemn the victim-survivor to a lifetime of rape at the hands of the tormentor who drove her to attempt suicide,” the letter said.

India’s abysmal record on sexual violence has been the focus of international attention since the 2012 gang-rape and murder of a student on a Delhi bus sparked nationwide protests.

Victims are regularly subjected to sexist treatment at the hands of police and courts, including being encouraged to marry their attackers in so-called compromise solutions.

The letter also drew attention to another hearing on Monday during which Bobde reportedly questioned whether sex between a married couple could ever be considered rape.

“The husband may be a brutal man, but can you call the act of sexual intercourse between a lawfully wedded man and wife rape?” he said.

“This comment not only legitimises any kind of sexual, physical and mental violence by the husband, but it normalises the torture that Indian women have been facing within marriages for years without any legal recourse,” the letter by the rights campaigners said.

Marital rape is not a crime in India.

Bobde has not responded to the criticism. His predecessor Ranjan Gogoi was the highest-profile figure in India to face a #MeToo backlash after he was accused by a former staffer of sexual assault.

He was cleared in 2019 after an in-house inquiry, prompting protests in the country.

Previous articleAt UN, Pakistan raps India over rights violations in occupied Kashmir
Avatar
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Top Headlines

‘Nobody is safe anymore’: Afghans in shock after three female media workers killed

KABUL: Outrage rippled through Afghanistan on Wednesday as funerals were held for three female media workers gunned down in the eastern city of Jalalabad, the...
Read more
World

More demonstrations in Myanmar as ASEAN diplomatic effort stalls

YANGON: Protests against a military coup in Myanmar showed no sign of abating with more planned across the country on Wednesday, as Southeast Asian...
Read more
World

France, allies to push on with protest at IAEA over Iran’s activities

PARIS: France and its Western allies plan to lodge a protest with the United Nations’ nuclear watchdog to criticise Iran’s decision to curb cooperation...
Read more
World

US imposes sanctions on Russia over poisoning of Navalny

WASHINGTON: The United States on Tuesday announced sanctions on senior Russian government officials and Russian entities in response to what US officials said was Moscow’s...
Read more
World

Oil slips on fears over higher OPEC supply, slower China demand

LONDON: Oil prices slipped on Tuesday as expectations that top producers would agree to raise oil supply in a meeting this week weighed on sentiment,...
Read more
World

Three female media workers killed in Afghanistan

JALALABAD: Three female media workers lost their lives after unknown assailants shot at them in the eastern Afghan city of Jalalabad on Tuesday, their...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Top Headlines

‘Nobody is safe anymore’: Afghans in shock after three female media...

KABUL: Outrage rippled through Afghanistan on Wednesday as funerals were held for three female media workers gunned down in the eastern city of Jalalabad, the...

Pakistan offers military training, assistance to Qatar

The Unwitting Archivist: Shahid Hamid

More demonstrations in Myanmar as ASEAN diplomatic effort stalls

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.