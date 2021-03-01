T20 World Cup 2021: PCB seeks written guarantee from ICC for Indian visas

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ehsan Mani on Sunday said that the cricketing body has sought a written guarantee from the International Cricket Council (ICC) for the players’ visas ahead of the 2021 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, scheduled to be held in India.

Addressing a press conference, Mani said that the ICC has been asked to confirm in writing that the Pakistani players, journalists and spectators will be provided visas.

He added that the issue will be raised again in the virtual meeting of ICC.

He stressed that if the T20 World Cup is to be held in India, then the country would have to extend full cooperation, including visas and full security, to Pakistan. “Either we will be going to the event with full protocols or it will have to be moved elsewhere,” he maintained.

The chairman also said if India qualifies for the World Test Championship final, it would be impossible for the Asia Cup to be held this year as planned due to a clash of dates. “The way things look, most probably the Asia Cup will be postponed until 2023,” he said.