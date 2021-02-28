Imran urges to guard heritage sites

Addressing the ceremony following the inauguration of the landmark tourist attraction, which until recently was grappling with the question of how best to protect the strategic heritage, the prime minister said the safeguard of heritage tourism is necessary for the benefit of future generations.

He regretted that the previous governments could not develop a viable model to preserve archaeological sites in the country, Radio Pakistan reported.

On the occasion, the prime minister also recounted the discovery of the remains of a 1,700-year-old sleeping Buddha image in 2017 in a ceremony he had presided in the capacity as Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairperson.

Imran said the nation has to protect the sacred sites for our coming generations, as well as the world, to attract tourists from across the globe.

Tourism, he said, is a big source of employment and revenue, and added the Salt Range, a mountainous range, was still unexplored.

Heter also announced to develop the historic Baghanwala site in Jhelum as a modern village as part of his initiative to encourage tourism and project religious harmony.

There, he also interacted with the local people and listened to their problems. To a query, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, who was accompanying the premier, assured the public that all their problems will be solved on a priority basis.

Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhary and Sate Minister for Overseas Pakistanis Zulfi Bukhari were also present on the occasion.