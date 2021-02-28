AGP contracts coronavirus

ISLAMABAD: Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP) Khalid Jawed Khan on Sunday tested positive for a new Covid-19 variant.

The top state counsel after experiencing symptoms tested for the contagious disease, which came back positive.

Latterly, the Ministry of National Health Services has confirmed the presence of the United Kingdom coronavirus variant in Pakistan and announced the authorities were closely monitoring the situation by using a modern surveillance system.

A number of high-profile politicians, including ministers, have tested positive for the contagious disease since it was first detected in the country in February last.

Minister for Planning Asad Umar, Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azhar, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari are among the politicians who contracted the disease so far.