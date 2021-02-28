CITY

PDM doesn’t want country to progress: Buzdar

By INP

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Sunday said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), the umbrella alliance of 11 opposition parties seeking to oust the federal government, only wanted to protect its interests.

In a statement, Buzdar said the anti-government alliance is working on an anti-national agenda as it did not want the country to progress but on the other hand, the public supported progress and prosperity.

He further said the economy is now on the right track and the country was making progress under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The chief minister criticised the role of opposition parties and said under current circumstances, there was no place for politics of unrest.

He urged the opposition leadership to come to senses and denounce negative politics in the greater national interest.

