Opposition bashing

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Senator Shibli Faraz on Friday said that Maryam Nawaz and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari have zero credibility in politics. “So called leaders of Pakistan Muslim League-N and Pakistan Peoples Party, have no political background while Imran Khan holds a long struggle in politics of Pakistan.” said the minister in an interview with a private television channel. Expressing serious concerns over dubious role of opposition, he said it was strange that opposition benches are opposing open balloting system in Senate elections. The PML-N, he said had promoted the culture of gun fire during elections. The ruling party, he said was well aware of all such tactics being played by PML-N for halting open balloting. To a question about awarding less tickets to PTI workers, he said it was common phenomena that we had limited number of seats in elections. It was not possible to facilitate all party workers with tickets, he added. Defending the PTI’s position in Daska by elections, he said it was unfortunate that PML-N leaders are creating ‘hue and cry’ over election results. Senator Shibli Faraz said that PTI leadership had already offered fresh elections to settle matter of 20 polling stations. He, however said a petition would be filed against the verdict of election commission against fresh elections for NA-75. To another question, the minister said that PTI workers had lost life in a firing incident that occurred in Daska by elections. He said Rana Sana ullah and other PML-N leaders are responsible for mishandling the situation.

Sohail Ali Khan

Islamabad

