Discrimination in schools

Pakistan is a country where favoritism and nepotism mostly rely in the educational departments. This is when a person is treated unfairly or unequally because the victim is from another group, cast, religion and class. This is fair to explain that mostly teachers favor those students in classes who belong to rich families and poor ones are ignored on the other hand. A school is the place where all students are equal and teachers need to pay attention to everyone equally. Because of such things, a student always lags behind without focusing on his career which is involved in favoritism and nepotism at an early age. Thus, I request all of the school teachers to treat each student equally so that they must not keep negative thoughts for their teachers and education.
