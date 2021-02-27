Opinion

Global effort

The world’s scientists are working hard for a vaccine research as soon as possible. Since the virus is widely spreading. Very recently, The Minister for Planning, Development and Special activities, Asad Umar said ,” Pakistan will start the corona vaccination next week firstly for frontline workers and the age under 65 will receive in March. We have heard a very great news if it comes true. For a long time, the world was under this pandemic which has weakened the economic sectors and was a challenge for all. According to the data shared by the NCOC 1,563 cases and 74 deaths were reported in a single day. So you can imagine how the virus is dangerous. We are waiting for the vaccine. I request the health authorities to prepare vaccine for every citizens.
Barkatullah
Turbat

