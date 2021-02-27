Sir, this is with the reference of the letter ‘ Unequal salaries’ by Faheem Hussain, published in Dawn. The salaries of the government servants in different departments is 30 per cent higher than the same grade government schools teacher and its well known to all of us that the teachers play a vital role in a society and, still they lack encouragement like increasing their salaries and so on from the government side. If the government cannot afford to increase their salaries then make the salaries equal of the same grade servants and I hope my this short message will proof that the government can do something better for the teachers.

Muhammad Nawaz

Kellkour

