Security Forces kill TTP commander Nooristan in South Waziristan IBO

The security forces on Friday in an important intelligence-based operation (IBO), killed the most wanted terrorist commander of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) Nooristan, alias Hasan Baba.
The security forces had conducted an IBO on terrorist hideout after confirmation of the terrorist’s presence in Sharmangi, Tiarza area of South Waziristan, said a statement of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).
“During the exchange of fire a high-value target, terrorist commander (TTP) Nooristan alias Hasan Baba killed,” the ISPR statement read.
The most sought and wanted killed terrorist was improvised explosive device (IED) expert and master trainer who was involved in martyrdom of more than 50 security forces personnel since 2007, it added.
Nooristan joined the TTP Baitullah Mehsud group in 2007 and has been involved in several terrorist attacks. He, along with other militants, carried out an attack on a checkpost in Manra Shawal Dargai in 2008, which resulted in the martyrdom of three Frontier Corps personnel.
This development comes shortly after the escape of former TTP spokesperson Ehsanullah Ehsan was confirmed. ISPR Director General (DG) Major General Babar Iftikhar during a talk with Pakistan correspondents of foreign publications on Wednesday had said that action was taken against army officers who were found responsible for the escape of the militant.
Earlier this week, four women aid workers among five people were gunned down while ten others were abducted in two separate incidents in Mir Ali district of North Waziristan.
In the first incident, four women aid workers had been ambushed by two gunmen as they were driving through a village in North Waziristan district, according to local police chief Shafiullah Gandapur, who had said just one passenger survived the assault. “No one has claimed responsibility for the attack so far but it was surely an act of terrorism,” he had said.
Gandapur had said that the aid workers were affiliated with a programme run by Sabawon Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) to develop household skills for women. The driver had been injured in the attack.
The incident occurred around 9:30 am when the women were coming from Bannu and adjoining areas to teach sewing and embroidery to women of a local village when armed masked men on a motorcycle opened fire on the NGO’s vehicle killing the workers on spot. The driver was rushed to Mir Ali Hospital where his condition was said to be out of danger.
The deceased women had been identified as Ayesha Bibi, Jawariya Bibi, Naheed Bibi and Irshad Bibi. All hailed from Bannu including the driver.
One of the women, Maryam Bibi, was lucky as she jumped out of the car before the incident occurred.
Meanwhile, in a separate incident, according to a report received from the Shivah area of Mir Ali, unidentified armed men had set up a roadblock at the Tandy area the previous night. They had opened fire on a vehicle that did not stop, resultantly the driver of the vehicle, Wali Gul, a resident of Shivah, was killed on the spot, after which, according to initial reports, ten people were abducted, including four locals.
According to reports, the identified abductees include local lawyer Atiqullah, his cousin Humayun Khan, a worker in local government, Shahenshah, a local health worker and Masoodur Rehman whereas non-locals including Yawar Abbas, engineer Hamza had been identified.
Official sources had also confirmed the incident and Investigating Officer Aqiq Hussain said that a joint search operation by the FC, Pakistan Army and police was underway where the entire area has been cordoned off.
The region was once home to a wide array of militant groups and was a focal point in the global war on terror. Attacks have decreased in recent years following a series of military offensives against homegrown and foreign militants.
On Saturday last, the security forces killed two terrorists, including a commander, during an overnight IBO on a terrorist hideout in North Waziristan district, a statement issued by the ISPR said.
The ISPR said that Havaldar Shehzad Raza embraced martyrdom during the exchange of fire with the terrorists. The military’s media wing said that terrorist commander Rehmat alias Khalid was an IED expert and remained involved in different terrorist activities against security forces, extortion, kidnapping for ransom and target killing since 2009 in Malik Khel area.
Earlier on Wednesday last, the security forces killed three terrorists during an overnight IBO in tribal district North Waziristan district, said the ISPR.
Earlier on February 4, security forces killed four terrorists during an operation in North Waziristan. The ISPR said that 42-year-old resident of Chitral Naib Subedar Aminullah and a 24-year-old resident of Landi Kotal Sepoy Sher Zamin embraced martyrdom while four other soldiers sustained injuries during the operation.