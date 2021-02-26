Security Forces kill TTP commander Nooristan in South Waziristan IBO

The security forces on Friday in an important intelligence-based operation (IBO), killed the most wanted terrorist commander of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) Nooristan, alias Hasan Baba.

The security forces had conducted an IBO on terrorist hideout after confirmation of the terrorist’s presence in Sharmangi, Tiarza area of South Waziristan, said a statement of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

“During the exchange of fire a high-value target, terrorist commander (TTP) Nooristan alias Hasan Baba killed,” the ISPR statement read.

The most sought and wanted killed terrorist was improvised explosive device (IED) expert and master trainer who was involved in martyrdom of more than 50 security forces personnel since 2007, it added.

Nooristan joined the TTP Baitullah Mehsud group in 2007 and has been involved in several terrorist attacks. He, along with other militants, carried out an attack on a checkpost in Manra Shawal Dargai in 2008, which resulted in the martyrdom of three Frontier Corps personnel.

This development comes shortly after the escape of former TTP spokesperson Ehsanullah Ehsan was confirmed. ISPR Director General (DG) Major General Babar Iftikhar during a talk with Pakistan correspondents of foreign publications on Wednesday had said that action was taken against army officers who were found responsible for the escape of the militant.