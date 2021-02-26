HEADLINES

FM reiterates Pakistan’s consistent support to Afghan peace process

Foreign minister underscores that the Afghan leadership must seize this historic opportunity

By TLTP

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has reiterated Pakistan’s consistent support to the Afghan peace process.

He was talking to the Special Representative of Afghan President Mohammed Omer Daudzai, who called on him on Friday.

The foreign minister reiterated that a peaceful and stable Afghanistan is in the best interest of Pakistan. He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has always stressed that there is no military solution to the Afghan conflict.

The foreign minister underlined that the continuing incidents of violence inside Afghanistan served to undermine progress achieved in the Afghan peace process. He said the continuation of violence would strengthen spoilers, who do not wish to see the return of peace in the region.

The foreign minister underscored that the Afghan leadership must seize this historic opportunity and workout an inclusive, broad-based and comprehensive political settlement for durable peace and stability in Afghanistan and the region.

Qureshi expressed the hope that the intra-Afghan negotiations would lead to its desired objectives of a sovereign, peaceful and stable Afghanistan.

Earlier on February 22, it was reported that Pakistan will attend a crucial meeting later this month in Moscow, which is being convened by Russia with an aim to restart the stalled Afghan peace process, officials and diplomatic sources confirmed.

Russia has launched a diplomatic initiative to arrange a meeting of Pakistan, the US, China and Iran in order to develop a “collective mechanism” for the Afghan peace efforts. Moscow is also pushing for hosting the stalled intra-Afghan dialogue.

The talks that began in Doha in September made slow progress because of differences between the two sides. The situation became further uncertain after the new US administration decided to review the February 29, 2020 deal. Against this backdrop, Russia is making efforts to seek resumption of intra-Afghan talks and also broader regional consensus.

Previous articleSecurity Forces kill TTP commander Nooristan in South Waziristan IBO
Next articleShehbaz, not Hamza, prime suspect, rules LHC in written bail order
Avatar
TLTP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

IHC seeks social media rules report by April 2

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday directed the federation to prepare a report within one month time period on social media rules...
Read more
HEADLINES

Shehbaz, not Hamza, prime suspect, rules LHC in written bail order

LAHORE: Hamza Shehbaz is not the prime suspect of the money laundering case, and his case does not have the same weight as that...
Read more
HEADLINES

Security Forces kill TTP commander Nooristan in South Waziristan IBO

The security forces on Friday in an important intelligence-based operation (IBO), killed the most wanted terrorist commander of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) Nooristan, alias Hasan...
Read more
HEADLINES

Fawad demands explanation from JUI-F over MNA’s alleged marriage with minor

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Friday has asked the leadership of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) to comment on the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Election scandals: PML-N demands action against PM, CM over rigging in Daska by-poll

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb on Friday requested the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to take action against Prime Minister Imran...
Read more
HEADLINES

ECP issues code of conduct for March 3 Senate elections

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday issued the code of conduct for the forthcoming Senate elections on March 3. The conduct for political...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

HEADLINES

FM reiterates Pakistan’s consistent support to Afghan peace process

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has reiterated Pakistan’s consistent support to the Afghan peace process. He was talking to the Special Representative of Afghan...

Security Forces kill TTP commander Nooristan in South Waziristan IBO

Fawad demands explanation from JUI-F over MNA’s alleged marriage with minor

Election scandals: PML-N demands action against PM, CM over rigging in Daska by-poll

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.