CITY

UK’s Fleming Fund to provide financial assistance, new equipment to PL&DD labs

Asif says the British organisation has been working in the health and livestock sector of Pakistan since 2019

By Shahab Omer

LAHORE: The United Kingdom’s (UK) Fleming Fund has decided to provide financial assistance and new equipment to the Punjab Livestock and Dairy Development’s (PL&DD) laboratories, Pakistan Today learnt on Wednesday.

According to details, the teams of Fleming Fund, which is a research and aid agency, met with Provincial Livestock Minister Sardar Hasnain Bahadur Dreshak and Livestock Secretary Capt (r) Saqib Zafar separately.

During the meetings, Fleming Fund Country Director Dr Ayesha Rashid, while briefing about the activities of the organisation in Pakistan, said that antimicrobial resistance (AMR) is an emerging challenge and it is very important to fight this at the national level.

She said that her organisation has been supporting the Pakistan government in the field of health and livestock since 2019, when joint research was initiated with the National Veterinary Laboratory, Poultry Research Institute and Provincial Diagnostic Laboratory.

The Livestock secretary appreciated the surveillance carried out by the British agency in the first phase of the investigation against AMR.

However, the provincial minister said that research is of special importance in the development and promotion of livestock sector and the government is making serious efforts to finance it.

The minister thanked the Fleming Fund for funding infrastructure during research, welcomed the efforts of the organisation and reiterated the commitment of the PL&DD for full cooperation.

PL&DD Director Communications Asif Rafique said, “The Fleming Fund is an aid programme by UK’s Department of Health and Social Care that seeks to gather and share AMR data. The organisation has been working in the health and livestock sector of Pakistan since 2019. It has identified two laboratories of the PL&DD for providing new equipment and financial assistance. There will be no cost to us on this whole project and the Fund will bear all the expenses itself.”

Previous articlePatel claims six wickets as India take control in England Test
Next articleEpaper – February 25 ISB 2021
Shahab Omer
Shahab Omer
The writer is a member of the staff and can be reached on [email protected]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

LAHORE

Punjab’s daily Covid-19 deaths at record high 31: NCOC

ISLAMABAD: Punjab's daily coronavirus deaths rose to a record 31 in the last 24 hours, data from National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) showed on...
Read more
LAHORE

Kasur professor arrested on harassment charges

KASUR: The principal of a public nursing college in Kasur was arrested Wednesday on charges of harassment and blackmailing. Two police cases were registered against...
Read more
LAHORE

Buzdar, government treading on the path of public facilitation

The year 2020 can be rightly termed as the most challenging cycle of this century. The impacts of events that happened will be felt...
Read more
LAHORE

CITY NOTES: Staying safe from traitorous hackers

The results of the by-elections all over the country should make the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) think hard. Not about the performance of Prime Minister...
Read more
LAHORE

Seven Lahore neighbourhoods placed under smart quarantine

LAHORE: The Punjab government on Tuesday imposed a smart lockdown in seven neighbourhoods of Lahore following a hike in coronavirus transmission rate there. According to a...
Read more
LAHORE

LDA gives approval to start 23 new businesses

LAHORE: The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) has given approval to start 23 new businesses within the limits of Lahore division, Pakistan Today learnt on Friday. A...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Sports

Patel claims six wickets as India take control in England Test

NEW DELHI: Axar Patel claimed six wickets as India gained the upper hand in their crucial day-night third Test against England on Wednesday, bowling out...

HBL PSL 2021: Islamabad United down Karachi Kings in 6th match

Another wave of terrorism

Circular debt

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.