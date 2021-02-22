Opinion

By-election confusion

By Editor's Mail
Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Sunday urged the Election Commission of Pakistan to notify the victory of PTI candidate Ali Asjad Malhi in by elections of NA 75 as the people of Daska have mandated the ruling party candidate during election. He expressed these views while addressing journalists, flanked by Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Usman Dar, Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab, Firdous Ashiq Awan and candidate of NA 75 Ali Asjad Malhi. He said PML-N leadership has gone wild and frustrated as the anti-state narrative of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was gradually losing the support due to the mass acceptance of Prime Minister Imran Khan. Shibli Faraz said that the PML-N was badly scared from the narrative of Prime Minister Iman Khan, who wanted to bring transparency in elections by ending rigging in the elections and politics of intimidation. In some constituencies their politics has already met fag end of the day. He said the PML-N was in the habit of doing politics of intimidation, hooliganism and money and they repeated their practice by sending vandalism specialists Rana Sanaullah,Javed Latif and others to pollute the atmosphere of electioneering. The leadership of PML-N was shedding crocodile tears which had refreshed the memories of Model Town massacre in which innocent women and children were brutally killed sans any remorse, he said. He said that assassination of workers on the polling day was under the patronage of Rana Sanaullah, the man responsible for Model Town killings. PML-N leaders during their election campaign in Daska used to say that they will win the elections with the power of gun. He said due to mass acceptance of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s narrative, the PTI had got more votes in Daska and Wazirabad constituencies in recent by elections as compared  to elections 2018. The difference between the votes polled to PTI and PML-N in Wazirabad has narrowed from 33,000 to only 4,000. The lead of PML-N was 40,000 in 2018 but they were being defeated in Daska the last day by-elections. Castigating the opposition, he said they had already been exposed owing to hypocrisy shown in their non-interest in making the Senate elections transparent and stopping vote buying or purchasing. In  the past Senate elections, the opposition parties had indulged in vote buying and purchasing to bring elite class in the upper house of the parliament. He said that the government was working hard to introduce electronic voting system to ensure transparency.

Sohail Ali Khan

Lahore 

