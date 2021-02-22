Opinion

Street Crime

Avatar
By Editor's Mail
9
0

Sir! As we know that in a country like Pakistan, street crime is very common. Street crime is a loose term for any criminal offense in a public place. The other examples of street crime include pickpocketing, carjacking, armed robberies, the open illegal drug trade, vandalism of public property, and assaults. The majority of street crimes are initiated by criminals seeking quick financial gains. Almost everyone has a story to tell about having a purse or a wallet stolen. Street crimes are often amplified by the expansion and creation of gangs that propagate and reinforce these types of street culture behaviors. Poverty, unemployment, and parental neglect may also lead to street crimes.

Due to street crimes, people face a lot of difficulties in their daily life. They feel unsafe while going out. We can reduce street crimes by monitoring public surveillance cameras, making use of DNA evidence, use and expand drug courts. Also, there should be high police alert in the streets especially at night to avoid street crimes.

- Advertisement -

Dua Malik

Lahore

Previous articlePresident Alvi and French laws
Next articleBy-election confusion
Avatar
Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Comment

Teaching Arabic in schools

There is this rich tradition in Pakistan that young women who know that studies are not their strong suit go for MA English. For...
Read more
Comment

Jirga system and women rights

On August, 30, 2018, while hearing a case related to forced marriage of minor girls to settle murder and tribal disputes, the Supreme Court...
Read more
Comment

Turkish prisons are beyond the pale of inhumanity

Human rights abuses under Erdogan are beyond the pale of inhumanity and moral decadence. The list of Erdogan’s violations and cruelty is too long...
Read more
Letters

Innovative Family Planning Program

The growing population is one of the persistent challenges of Pakistan & it is rising in an unchecked and uncontrolled manner. When much-anticipated census...
Read more
Letters

By-election confusion

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Sunday urged the Election Commission of Pakistan to notify the victory of PTI candidate Ali Asjad...
Read more
Editorials

President Alvi and French laws

The domestic pressure from a section of the powerful religious lobby requires PM Imran Khan to increasingly cater to religiosity to prove his commitment...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

Comment

Teaching Arabic in schools

There is this rich tradition in Pakistan that young women who know that studies are not their strong suit go for MA English. For...

Jirga system and women rights

Turkish prisons are beyond the pale of inhumanity

Innovative Family Planning Program

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.