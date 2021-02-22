Opinion

Innovative Family Planning Program

Avatar
By Editor's Mail
0
0

The growing population is one of the persistent challenges of Pakistan & it is rising in an unchecked and uncontrolled manner. When much-anticipated census 2017 results were announced we realized that Pakistan got promoted as the 5th most populous country with 217 million at the highest regional growth rate of 2.82%. It is estimated that the population of Pakistan can cross 300million by 2050 & it will be a disaster as the looming threat of a drought-like situation by 2025. UNICEF shared the report about Pakistan that 14000 babies born on the 1st day of the new year 2021. It’s an alarming situation.

The population explosion has its adverse impacts. Pakistan is facing a formidable challenge of economic development in addition to a sophisticated healthcare system, low literacy rate, poverty, unemployment, low per capita income, food crises & scarcity of water. Major factors are involved behind this wildly growing population such as hi-tech advancement in fertility treatments, less use of contraceptive methods, decreasing mortality rate, low literacy rate, lack of family planning, strong religious beliefs, son preference, traditions, lack of female education & empowerment.

- Advertisement -

Families often give birth to seven girls just to have one boy or to complete a pair. Forced pregnancies by the in-laws are one aspect that is drastically increasing stillbirths (dead babies). In Pakistan, 260,000 stillbirths are happening every year. Women expire at the time of six or seven babies which also has increased the mortality rate of 186 deaths per 100k live births.

Motherhood is considered a blessing, but if a woman dies during pregnancy there is no blessing to celebrate.

These remarks show a deep misunderstanding. Most people think that sex education is telling them how to have sex. In truth, it is about health, hygiene & family planning. It’s an unfortunate dilemma that we can’t talk about our reproductive health that is associated with the survival of upcoming progenies. Even during MBBS, professors didn’t give lectures on reproductive health saying that read yourself (“ghar per parh lena”). In the storm of misleading and fake information and sex “shaped” by internet pornography, teenagers can’t be left alone. They don’t understand how their body functions. The truth is that sex education is more important today than in past. It’s about preparing teenagers for responsible, safe, and satisfying adulthood. Females in particular need good and effective sex education.

Pakistan is a rich human resource country. These 60% energetic & motivated youth is our oil. By exporting professionals we can fulfill the world’s deficiency in diverse professional sectors and also the life of low-income bracket families can be improved. It’s the state’s responsibility to transform these young generations into human capital so that the current population proves to be a blessing for Pakistan. A strong Pakistan should be our priority if we must make certain tough decisions for its attainment no one should hesitate.

Engr. M. Usman Javed Sial

Bahawalpur

Previous articleBy-election confusion
Avatar
Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Letters

By-election confusion

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Sunday urged the Election Commission of Pakistan to notify the victory of PTI candidate Ali Asjad...
Read more
Letters

Street Crime

Sir! As we know that in a country like Pakistan, street crime is very common. Street crime is a loose term for any criminal...
Read more
Editorials

President Alvi and French laws

The domestic pressure from a section of the powerful religious lobby requires PM Imran Khan to increasingly cater to religiosity to prove his commitment...
Read more
Editorials

Daska bypoll fiasco

To say that the NA-75 Daska bypoll, fiercely contested by the PTI and PML-N, was mired with irregularities would be an understatement given the...
Read more
Letters

Increasing kidnappings

Kidnapping has become the easiest resource to earn. People are often kidnapped in Pakistan and that’s the reason that civilians do not feel save...
Read more
Letters

Legacy of Rusul Bux Palijo

The 91st Birthday of Eminent leftist, Human Right Activist, Progressive political leader an intellect and author of several books Rasool Bux Paliejo is being...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

Editorials

Daska bypoll fiasco

To say that the NA-75 Daska bypoll, fiercely contested by the PTI and PML-N, was mired with irregularities would be an understatement given the...

PDM’s joint candidate believes the establishment is neutral

Political parties across world oppose interference in other countries’ internal affairs under human rights pretext

Indian forces targeting Kashmiri women as world fails to punish culprits, says Afridi

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.