Imran to meet representatives of missing persons in March: minister

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari on Saturday said Prime Minister Imran Khan would meet a committee representative of the families of purportedly missing persons, who have gathered for days now in a camp outside the National Press Club in Islamabad, in March.
Mazari, in a tweet, said she met the protesting families, demanding the recovery of their loved ones, today (Saturday) and conveyed the prime minister’s message to them.
Just came back from meeting the families of missing persons at the dharna in Express Chowk. Conveyed the PM’s message to them (see attached PR) and our commitment to ensure an end to this practice of Enforced Disappearances through legislation – process is now moving forward. pic.twitter.com/SCg1Wz1DU7
— Shireen Mazari (@ShireenMazari1) February 20, 2021
In an accompanying press statement, the minister said she assured the protestors of the government’s “commitment to ensure an end to this practice of enforced disappearances through legislation”.
The process, she said, “is now moving forward”.
The statement also carried the message of the prime minister that in addition to seeking an end to the protest and ensuring a meeting directed the protesters to “hand over a list of the missing persons” so their status could be ascertained and communicated to Imran before the proposed meeting.
Mazari further said the protesting families sought priority to the missing persons of the 13 families who are present at the dharna.
Independent political observers believe some missing persons may have joined militant groups, sponsored and trained by India to promote insurgency in Balochistan, and not every person missing is attributable to the state.
The military in 2018 set up a special cell at General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi to resolve cases of missing persons.
In September, the Ministry of Interior started reviewing a draft bill to criminalise enforced disappearances, with no deadline on when it will be finalised. Before that, it had been with the Ministry of Law and Justice since January 2019 for “vetting”.
On Wednesday, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz while urging the government to resolve the issue of purportedly missing persons “appealed” to the government to “at least inform” their families if their relatives were “dead or alive”.
Speaking to reporters at the protest site, she urged the top military leadership to resolve the matter. “I want to say this to the army chief and DG ISI [Inter-Services Intelligence] as well. They are citizens of your country, they are your daughters, your mothers,” she had said.
“Produce people, who are alive, in courts and those are not [alive], at least tell the families that they are dead.”
At the site, Maryam also met Sammi Baloch, daughter of Dr Deen Muhammad, who was “abducted” by unknown men in 2009. For over 11 years, Baloch, now 22, gathered outside the Quetta Press Club, wanting to know who took her father.