Imran to meet representatives of missing persons in March: minister

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari on Saturday said Prime Minister Imran Khan would meet a committee representative of the families of purportedly missing persons, who have gathered for days now in a camp outside the National Press Club in Islamabad, in March.

Mazari, in a tweet, said she met the protesting families, demanding the recovery of their loved ones, today (Saturday) and conveyed the prime minister’s message to them.

Just came back from meeting the families of missing persons at the dharna in Express Chowk. Conveyed the PM’s message to them (see attached PR) and our commitment to ensure an end to this practice of Enforced Disappearances through legislation – process is now moving forward. pic.twitter.com/SCg1Wz1DU7 — Shireen Mazari (@ShireenMazari1) February 20, 2021

In an accompanying press statement, the minister said she assured the protestors of the government’s “commitment to ensure an end to this practice of enforced disappearances through legislation”.

The process, she said, “is now moving forward”.

The statement also carried the message of the prime minister that in addition to seeking an end to the protest and ensuring a meeting directed the protesters to “hand over a list of the missing persons” so their status could be ascertained and communicated to Imran before the proposed meeting.

Mazari further said the protesting families sought priority to the missing persons of the 13 families who are present at the dharna.