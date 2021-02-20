Sports

Osaka shines to claim second Australian Open crown

By Agencies

MELBOURNE: Naomi Osaka gave Jennifer Brady a lesson in Grand Slam tennis as she cruised to a 6-4 6-3 win to secure her second Australian Open title on Saturday and cement her standing as the new queen of the women’s game.

Osaka’s victory over the 22nd-seeded American at a floodlit Rod Laver Arena gave the Japanese third seed her fourth major crown at the age of 23.

Fans hoping for a repeat of the pair’s engrossing US Open semi-final last year were left disappointed as Brady froze in the spotlight of her first Grand Slam final.

US Open champion Osaka played some way short of her best tennis and joined Brady in contributing to a dour, error-strewn first set.

But she settled to clinch six straight games, roaring to a 4-0 lead in the second before serving out the match to love.

A big serve sealed it, causing Brady to fire a forehand return long, and Osaka held her racket over her head and beamed in an understated celebration.

Osaka, who won the 2019 tournament, offered Brady warm congratulations and thanked the fans at the trophy ceremony.

“When we played in the semis of the US Open, a couple of months ago, and I told everyone that ‘Listen you’re going to be a problem’. And I was right,” said Osaka, who will be world number two when the rankings are updated.

“It feels really incredible for me. I didn’t play my last Grand Slam with fans so just to have this energy it really means a lot.”

EARLY NERVES:

On a cool and breezy night at Rod Laver Arena, Osaka warmed up with two aces as she served out the opening game to love but the blazing start fizzled out in a stream of errors from both players.

Grappling with early nerves, Brady dropped serve after two double-faults but quickly broke back when Osaka double-faulted to gift a breakpoint.

Brady breathed some life into the contest at 4-4, luring Osaka in with a drop-shot, then scrambling forward to retrieve and lob her for a breakpoint.

Osaka cancelled it nervelessly with an imperious forehand winner launched from the baseline.

Brady kept offering Osaka gifts from her racket.

Serving to stay in the set at 5-4, she double-faulted then slapped a wild forehand over the baseline to cough up set point.

Brady fired down a huge serve that Osaka could only return short, then stepped in to pound what should have been a simple forehand winner straight into the net.

The crowd groaned and Brady went to her chair ashen-faced.

Osaka stepped up the pressure, breaking Brady again after setting up the chance with a sumptuous crosscourt backhand winner.

She charged on to a 4-0 lead before Brady belatedly conjured some resistance to break Osaka against the flow of play.

The American clawed back to 5-3 but bowed out as she started, smashing wild returns to allow Osaka to serve out the match without trouble.

Although it was a tough first Grand Slam final for Brady, she broke new ground in a remarkable run after being one of the 72 players unable to train during their two-week hard quarantine in the lead-up.

“First I would like to congratulate Naomi on another Grand Slam title,” said the 25-year-old.

“She’s such an inspiration to us all and what she’s doing for the game is amazing and getting the sport out there and I hope young girls at home are watching and are inspired by what she’s doing.”

Previous articleIndia criticises UN experts who voiced concern over occupied Kashmir
Avatar
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Kohli says he suffered from depression

NEW DELHI: Indian cricket superstar Virat Kohli has revealed that he struggled with depression and felt like the “loneliest guy in the world” after...
Read more
Sports

Player tests positive for Covid-19 ahead of opening ceremony: PCB

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Saturday confirmed that a player from a franchise featuring in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) has been...
Read more
Sports

Bangladesh clear Shakib to play in IPL

DHAKA: Bangladesh have allowed all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan to skip a Test and one-day international series against Sri Lanka to play in the big-bucks Indian...
Read more
Sports

Fernandes double helps Man United thrash Sociedad; Bales stars for Spurs

TURIN: Bruno Fernandes scored twice as Manchester United romped to a 4-0 victory over Real Sociedad in their Europa League last-32 first leg on Thursday,...
Read more
Sports

Australian Open: Medvedev outplays Tsitsipas to set up final against Djokovic

MELBOURNE: Russia’s Daniil Medvedev overpowered Stefanos Tsitsipas to make his first Australian Open final Friday, where he will bid to stop world number one Novak...
Read more
Sports

Champions League: Dortmund come from behind to beat Sevilla

MADRID: Erling Braut Haaland produced another deadly display of finishing with a first-half brace as Borussia Dortmund came from behind to beat Sevilla 3-2 in...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Court orders Meesha to attend defamation suit

LAHORE: Lahore sessions court on Saturday summoned singer Meesha Shafi in a defamation suit filed against her by singer-turned-actor Ali Zafar who she accused...

ATC sends PTI leader, aides on remand

DNA test clears two suspects in Karachi woman suicide: police report

Player tests positive for Covid-19 ahead of opening ceremony: PCB

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.