ATC sends PTI leader, aides on remand

KARACHI: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Karachi on Saturday sent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and Sindh Assembly Opposition Leader Haleem Adil Sheikh and other suspects to jail on judicial remand on charges of attempted murder and hindering an anti-encroachment drive.

The incident had happened on February 8 when the provincial and district administration had demolished farmhouses, belonging to Sheikh and his family, on the outskirts of the metropolis.

The Memon Goth police registered an FIR against Sheikh and his 70 unidentified aides for disturbing the peace, causing financial loss to government property, assault on government officials, attempted murder, intimidation, and interference in government work.

The accused were produced before the court today. During the hearing, the defense counsel termed the addition of terrorism clauses in the police case as “cleverness”.

At this, the ATC asked the investigation officer (IO) in the case why the accused were produced for the hearing. He said the police want to interrogate the accused.

He said two police officials were injured during the anti-encroachment drive after being tortured by a group of men with batons and stones.

The defense argued the cases against his client were bailable.

Later, the IO sought remand of the politician and his aides — a request the court approved.