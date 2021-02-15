Foreign policy sans religious fanaticism

PM Imran Khan’s statement that the government would place TLP’s demands for severing relations with France before parliament is cause for concern. Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan has neither any representative nor constitutional status that such weird demands should merit any consideration. There is no place in Jinnah’s concept of a modern democratic welfare state, where Foreign Policy issues should merit consideration from Parliamentary Committees with inputs from trade, national security, mutual economic benefits and long-term regional cooperation. We have, for too long, pursued a policy of relationship with other states based on transactional short-term benefits for few, rather than on trade and foreign investment etc.

Pakistan is still licking the wounds of the legacy left behind by a tin-pot dictator Zia and another self-assumed champion of enlightened moderation who submitted to one phone call and allowed our sovereignty to be compromised at the altar of their greed to retain power, in violation of their oath to uphold and protect the constitution. As a country, with a majority Muslim population, we can and should embark on boycott of imports, with exception of scientific and security items, from any country where the state itself is involved in blasphemous acts. Such boycotts can only be effective if adopted by all Islamic countries and not just Pakistan. However, we must understand that the State of Pakistan must be seen conforming to Islamic ethics and concept of justice, rule of laws and transparency and achieve economic self-reliance through acquiring knowledge in science and technology, rather than giving lip service and exploitation of religion for ulterior political objectives. Violations of oaths pledged on Holy Book by the paid public office holders are more blasphemous acts than those committed by non-believers. The elected and paid elite must lead by example.

Malik Ali

Lahore