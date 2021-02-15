Opinion

K-2 climbers

Avatar
By Editor's Mail
23
0

The successful climbers of K2 have greatly attempted to be successful. But very sadly the three mountaineers are missing. However, Pakistan’s Muhammad Ali Sadpara, John Snorii from Iceland and Jp Mohr Prieto from Chile. And one climber from Bulgarian lost his life while descending camp 3. These successful climbers have tried hard to get the highest peak. But due to extreme coolness and harsh ways they are still not found. According to some experts, life is unbearable for many days. But we are optimistic and we wholeheartedly pray for our mountaineers who are great researchers. However, Pakistan’s Muhammad Ali Sadpara, John Snorii from Iceland and Jp Mohr Prieto from Chile. And one climber from Bulgarian lost his life while descending camp 3. These successful climbers have tried hard to get the highest peak. But due to extreme coolness and harsh ways they are still not found. According to some experts, life is unbearable for many days.

Barkatullah

- Advertisement -

Turbat

Previous articleFree from the gag
Next articleForeign policy sans religious fanaticism
Avatar
Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Letters

Foreign policy sans religious fanaticism

PM Imran Khan’s statement that the government would place TLP’s demands for severing relations with France before parliament is cause for concern. Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan...
Read more
Letters

Free from the gag

As difficult as it would seem, the world media houses have been facing unnecessary and undue gag order tactics from the powers that be....
Read more
Letters

Industrial pollution

Through the columns of your esteemed newspaper I wish to draw the attention of our industrialists in general and our government in particular about...
Read more
Comment

The most enduring myth of all

Ask any rationalist about the history of religion and chances are that he will tell you, as if it were a fact, that it...
Read more
Comment

Full circle

I was on vacation in Lahore at my parents’ house. It was 9 March 2007 and on TV a great drama was unfolding. President...
Read more
Comment

Spreading disinformation about CPEC

When during the regime of President Gen. Pervez Musharraf, Pakistan initiated the construction of Gwadar deep-seaport in Balochistan province in March 2002 with Chinese...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

Letters

Industrial pollution

Through the columns of your esteemed newspaper I wish to draw the attention of our industrialists in general and our government in particular about...

PBC urges SC to review ruling over Justice Isa

SC directs for administering Katas Raj temple in two weeks

CPEC Authority to undertake more projects in Faisalabad: Bajwa

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.