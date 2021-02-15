K-2 climbers

The successful climbers of K2 have greatly attempted to be successful. But very sadly the three mountaineers are missing. However, Pakistan’s Muhammad Ali Sadpara, John Snorii from Iceland and Jp Mohr Prieto from Chile. And one climber from Bulgarian lost his life while descending camp 3. These successful climbers have tried hard to get the highest peak. But due to extreme coolness and harsh ways they are still not found. According to some experts, life is unbearable for many days. But we are optimistic and we wholeheartedly pray for our mountaineers who are great researchers. However, Pakistan’s Muhammad Ali Sadpara, John Snorii from Iceland and Jp Mohr Prieto from Chile. And one climber from Bulgarian lost his life while descending camp 3. These successful climbers have tried hard to get the highest peak. But due to extreme coolness and harsh ways they are still not found. According to some experts, life is unbearable for many days.

Barkatullah

Turbat