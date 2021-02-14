Opinion

Water shortage

Avatar
By Editor's Mail
0
0

Pakistan is facing a serious threat due to the scarcity of water. As we know that water is essential for all living things. Living things cannot survive without water. Similarly, it is as important for agriculture sector, but Pakistan is facing tough times and losses all because of shortage of water in this sector. The biggest reason of shortage of water is the lack of dams due to which a lot of rain water go wasted in Pakistan. Most especially, Balochistan is facing problems water scarcity just because of lack of dams, broken canals, and climate change. It is requested to the government of Pakistan to take urgent measures on shortage of water and provide dams. The initiative will make Pakistan more greener as well. I hope my letter would not get unaddressed and federal and provincial government will do something.

Shayzanth Jummah

Turbat

Avatar
Editor's Mail
